The entire country has gone under a pause button due to the outbreak of coronavirus. Following the rules and the regulations given by the government, the public is advised to stay at home and further the PM also announced a complete lockdown in the entire country to avoid the transmission of the virus. Due to the lockdown and the pandemic, Bollywood actors Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha, who decided to get married in the month of April, are suffering from quarantine woes.

The duo has postponed their wedding as many of their relatives are stuck due to the lockdown in the countries. Both the actors are currently in different cities and are managing to stay together by video calling or sharing shayaris for each other. Recently, while interacting with a media portal, Ali Fazal opened up about his wedding getting postponed and said that during this time everyone’s life has been under a pause button and is postponed. He added that the interesting part will be what comes next in this new world.

Ali also said that he hopes people come out of this as a better person with a better system, better climate as there are a lot of changes happening around humans. He added that though he is missing his ladylove he is also happy being a responsible citizen. Moreover, some days back, Ali Fazal also went shopping in a grocery shop wearing a batman mask.

Further, there were also reports that both Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are planning to get married in the month of November. Though there is no official confirmation on this, we hope that this lockdown ends soon and both the love birds reunite for the rest of their life.

