Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha’s Untitled Comedy Announced; Film Set For April 2027 Release

One of the most famous Bollywood couples in real life is finally going to change their on-screen chemistry. The official confirmation of Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha being the leading pair in a new, untitled situational comedy that is based on the lively city of Delhi.

Although both of them have acted together in the hit film series Fukrey, this is the first time that they would act as romantic lead characters on screen. The movie, which is produced by Scenework Productions and Giriraj Productions, has a theatrical release scheduled for April 2027.

What is the plot of Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha’s new movie?

Although the specifics of the story remain strictly confidential, what the filmmakers have stated is that it is a character-based situational comedy which revolves around a middle-class Delhi setting. The goal of this production is to merge together elements of humorous life, emotions, and social criticism.

In director Shashie Vermaa’s words, the film focuses on the complicated perspectives of society through which a single crazy moment may change everything about everyday relations. It was highlighted by the creators of the movie that the city of Delhi will play an integral part of the film’s plot.

Who is directing the untitled comedy?

The project is being headed by the very successful actor/writer/director Shashie Vermaa. Known widely for his outstanding acting skills in the popular movies Bala, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, and Kathal, Shashie Vermaa has earned good credentials as a writer and director of films like AK47 and Murga Trophy.

With tremendous experience lending weight to the cast, the film would feature yet another veteran actor, Kumud Mishra.

Why this marks a massive shift after Fukrey

Though Ali and Richa’s cinematic chemistry is undeniably proven, their past collaborations have intentionally kept them at arm’s length. Speaking on the announcement, the actors broke down why this project feels entirely fresh.

“Ali and I have shared the screen before, but never quite like this. In the Fukrey universe, our characters shared more of an adversarial, distant dynamic. What completely drew me in here was the simplicity and authenticity of the writing. The story instantly reminded me of my early school days growing up in Jamuna Paar, Delhi.” — Richa Chadha Ali Fazal echoed the excitement regarding the organic writing and his eagerness to work under Vermaa’s direction. “I’ve always strongly believed that the absolute best comedies stem from honest characters and believable situations. The moment I read this script, I knew there was something special here. It’s highly exciting to finally explore a completely new romantic dynamic with Richa on screen.” — Ali Fazal

When does shooting begin?

The film is scheduled to start shooting in the second half of 2026. This is well suited for the cast as it will give them to free their calendar. Ali Fazal is currently coming from success of Raakh web series which got him critical approval. While his other project, Mirzapur: The Movie is to release soon. Meanwhile, Richa Chadha is transitioning from the global acclaim of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi and her successful international production run with Girls Will Be Girls.

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