Fukrey actors Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha were supposed to get married in the month of April n 2020 but their marriage got postponed amid coronavirus lockdown. Many couples has married amid lockdown virtually, in a recent interview Ali has also asked if he’s going to marry virtually on the early fixed date of marriage. To which Ali Fazal cleared that he wanted to enjoy their special day with the world and with full freedom. He also hints of something good coming to their way.

Ali said that they wanted to celebrate their marriage with the world so they will get married once the lockdown completely ends. Ali Fazal in an earlier interview said that he wanted to go and meet her mother just after the lockdown as she is all alone and is this critical situation and he wanted to spend some time with her. He added that he would like to resume the work as it has brought a big loss in all the sectors and everyone needs to work hard to regain the economy.

On Richa Chadha, he said he is missing his lady love but they stay connected virtually, also they plan some virtual get together with friends. He said that they enjoyed some live Instagram sessions. Some artists got together and played some guitar and classical music. Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal met on the sets of Fukrey since than the couple are together and giving us a major couple of goals.

