Alia Bhatt Instagram photos: The most talented actress of B-town Alia Bhat was lately spotted at the airport in a super cute attire, wearing in a multi-coloured long floral dress. She completed the look with classy glasses. The diva was seen waving to the camera, just like Taimur!

The youngest, most talented star of B-town Ali Bhatt is way too popular on Instagram with as many as 26 followers on her official page

Alia Bhatt Instagram photos: The youngest, most talented star of B-town Ali Bhatt is way too popular on Instagram with as many as 26 followers on her official page. Her avid followers mostly garner the latest news about Alia from her Instagram page itself, where she shares about her latest films, photoshoot, workout videos and even personal vacay stories. The cutie was lately spotted at the airport in a super cute attire.

Alia was seen wearing a multi-coloured long floral dress. She completed the look with classy glasses. The diva was seen waving in front of the camera, just like Taimur! She carried a grey sling bag to complete her airport look. This time Alia decided to skip makeup, accessories and even jewellery, she wanted to keep the look simple so she opted for a neat ponytail, which made her look super simple yet excessively comfortable.

Just like her acting skills, Alia knows how to carry different types of outfits. In the below post, the cutie turns into a hottie. She is seen wearing a super sexy black lace gown. Her stylist kept her hair open in the look and won many hearts by keeping the make up subtle and simple.

In this below post, Highway actress Alia is seen in a very unique red dress. To highlight the dress, she made a low-style ponytail. As the outfit was heavy, her make up remained light and classy.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More