Alia Bhatt is a rising star after the success of films like Raazi and Dear Zindagi and she currently has some of the biggest projects of Bollywood in her kitty. The budding actress has Gully Boy, Kalank, Brahmastra, Takht, Sadak 2 and a few untitled films in her pocket and seems like she is adding one more to it. After working with some of the major superstars of the Bollywood, she is all set to work with Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan.

Alia Bhatt has been spotted frequently visiting Aamir Khan’s residence because of which many speculations are doing rounds on social media that they might be seen together in a film for the first time. On Tuesday night, Alia Bhatt was spotted with director Ayan Mukherjee which further inflamed the fire.

Alia was dressed in a casual black dress with a red flannel bag. Alia, Ayan and Aamir were recently spotted together at Krishna Raj Kapoor’s home to pay last tributes and were accompanied by filmmaker Karan Johar.

On the professional front, Aamir Khan is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Thugs Of Hindostan that is set to hit the silver screen this Diwali and also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Katrina Kaif. Alia, on the other hand, is working with Ayan in Brahmastra which is also features her current rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in lead roles.

