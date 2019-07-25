After launching her own YouTube channel, Alia Bhatt is all set to groom her BFF Akanksha Ranjan for her debut in Bollywood. Earlier, Akansha was seen with her sister Anushka Ranjan in the film Wedding Pulao and now the diva is gearing up for her first Bollywood film. Read the entire details below–

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is among the most talented actors who leave no chance of creating a buzz with her acting prowess and stunning pictures. It seems that the actor loves to step out of her comfort zone and perform in the way that lives up to the expectations of her fans. The actor made her debut eight years back with Karan Johar’s film Student of the Year and after gaining years of experience, now the actor is in a position to give out suggestions and tips for the industry.

Now, Alia Bhatt’s best friend Akansha Ranjan is all set for her debut in Bollywood. As per the recent buzz, Akansha has been finalised for a lead role by Karan Johar’s Dharma Production. Before Akansha faces off the camera, Alia Bhatt has been sharing tips for dancing and acting with the debutante.

Earlier, the diva featured in Ankit Tiwari’s music track Tere Do Naina where she was seen romancing with Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana. Recent reports reveal that Alia Bhatt’s BFF will do her debut in 2020.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has recently launched her own Youtube channel and has also uploaded videos. Currently, the actor is busy shooting for her upcoming film Brahmastra with her beau Ranbir Kapoor. Moreover, the actor will also share the screens with Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Akkineni Nagarjuna. After finishing up Brahmastra, the actor will then commence with the shoot for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Inshallah with Bollywood star Salman Khan.

