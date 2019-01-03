Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Takht is one of the most anticipated films of 2020. As the film continues to make all the right buzz, Alia Bhatt in her recent interview has admitted that she agreed to be a part of Takht without even hearing the script and the reason behind the same is none other Karan Johar.

It is no secret that Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt and filmmaker Karan Johar share a very special bond. From launching her in the Bollywood industry with the film Student of the Year 2 to offering her latest blockbuster Raazi, the filmmaker holds a very significant position in Alia’s life and her latest interview with an entertainment portal is a proof of it. Speaking about Karan Johar’s upcoming directorial Takht, Alia has revealed that she agreed to be a part of the film without even hearing the script.

Stating that she isn’t even aware of what the film is about, Alia said that when Karan called him to inform her about the film and that he wants her to be a part of it, she didn’t with hear the script and agreed to be a part of it. It was only recently that she asked him about her role in the film because that is how much she loves and owes it to him.

Post delivering a box office hit with Raazi, Alia Bhatt has been roped in for upcoming films like Brahmastra, Takht, Kalank and Sadak 2. Out of which, while Brahmastra and Kalank have been bankrolled by Karan Johar, he will be directing Takht. Along with Alia Bhatt, Takht also stars Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor.

