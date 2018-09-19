Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt's airport looks have always been praiseworthy. Every now and then her trendy airport look becomes an inspiration for many. This time too, at the Mumbai airport she successfully pulls off her comfortable airport attire with utmost attitude and elegance. Take a look at some of her pictures.

Ever since Brahmastra shooting has been kickstarted in Bulgaria, social media is flooded with the movie’s updates. Every now and then, Alia Bhatt has shared the photographs from the shoot location with Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji. Now, the movie’s shoot has been wrapped up in Bulgaria and Alia Bhatt was spotted at the Mumbai airport.

Paparazzi clicked her endlessly at the airport and various photographs are surfacing on the Internet where Alia Bhatt can be seen walking in her comfortable attire. Keeping her airport look simple yet stylish, Alia wore a white top with denim. To complement her outfit, she preferred to don a white coloured oversized shrug and pink coloured sneakers. She kept her short layered hair open and rounded her lookout.

Alia Bhatt’s chic and comfortable look has always been applauding. Be it her long shrugs or breezy jackets, Alia has always kept her airport style simple and elegant. Take a look at some of her pics.

Recently, a few photographs surfaced on the social media where Alia and Ranbir can be seen posing with fans in Sofia, Bulgaria on Monday. Donning a light brown coloured heart printed outfit, Alia looks pretty. While Ranbir looks handsome in all black attire.

It was only two days back, Alia Bhatt shared photographs of Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji from Bulgaria. Take a look at some of the pictures.

Looks like Brahmastra shoot has made the couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt even closer as if you have observed Alia’s photographs, Ranbir has been featured quite often.

The relationship of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor is currently a hot scoop and these photos add more curiosity to know about minute details. Recently, in an interview to a leading daily, on being asked about his marriage with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor nothing such on the cards presently. Taking a big step like marriage at such an early stage of the relationship is not possible. He further added his old age should not become the main reason behind his marriage.

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar, Brahmastra is based on the superhero fantasy film starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Mouni Roy in lead roles.

