Raazi actor Alia Bhatt was snapped at the Mumbai airport on Monday morning when the diva was returning from Hyderabad. The photo was shared by one of her fan pages on photo-sharing app Instagram and the picture has taken social media by storm. In the photo, Alia Bhatt is dressed in a sexy white crop top with blue denim ripped jeans with white sneakers. Her yellow handbag and blue shades are adding to her charm. Alia Bhatt has been currently grabbing all headlines for her alleged relationship with her Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor and their photos and videos from their lunch and dinner dates keep surfacing on social media which add fuel to the fire.

Alia, who was last seen in Raazi and later in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero in a special appearance will be next seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy along with Ranveer Singh and later in Karan Johar’s multi-starrer film Kalank. Alia Bhatt is currently shooting for Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles. Alia Bhatt is known for her phenomenal acting skills and her style statements which become the talk of the town.

Alia has a massive fan base across the world and is known to be one of the most versatile new-age actresses.

