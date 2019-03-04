Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is all set to play the role of the first female amputee-mountaineer Arunima Sinha in a biopic. Reports reveal that the movie is likely to go on floors after Alia has completed her shooting for her upcoming projects like Takht, Brahmastra and Kalank.

25-year-old, multi-talented actor Alia Bhatt has not only proved herself in just a small age but has also become an inspiration. After giving, a spectacular performance in her recently released movie Gully Boy with superstar Ranveer Singh, the actor is going be super busy in the upcoming year. The actor has a list of piled up films for 2019. As per reports, the actor will be seen next in Abhishek Varman’s directorial Kalank. After Kalank, the actor will be appearing in the much-anticipated film Brahmastra where she will share the screens with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. Post to which, the actor will then incite her fans with Karan Johar’s directorial project Takht. After scheduling for all these films, the actor is now up with a new role. Recently, the reports revealed that Alia has recently confirmed about her next project which is biopic film. Alia will role in the character of the first female amputee-mountaineer Arunima Sinha. The film is based on the book–Born Again On The Mountains: A Story of Losing Everything And Finding It Back which is written by Aruna itself.

Reports say that Alia has green signalled for the project which is likely to go on floors in the next year. The dates are not confirmed due to her busy schedule and it is assumed that the movie will be taken forward in the next year after wrapping up the schedule of movie Takht. It is said that the movie will be produced by Karan Johar if this news is true, then this biopic will become Alia’s fourth consecutive project with Dharma.

