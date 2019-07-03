Alia Bhatt is all set to launch her own music video soon. Alia Bhatt is a great singer and has in total sing six songs earlier. The actor loves singing and also revealed in an interview that if as an actor she fails, she will become a singer.

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is among the most talented actors of the industry who never leaves a chance of impressing her fans with her talent and skill. Apart from acting, the young lady is also a singer and in total, the actor has sung six songs in her career. Recently, the reports revealed that Alia Bhatt is planning to release her own music video. However, no other information regarding the same is available now. The hardworking actor has just returned from her vacation in New York with her beau Ranbir Kapoor where they went to meet Rishi Kapoor.

Before going on a vacation, Alia Bhatt also launched her own YouTube channel. Alia Bhatt is among the stunners who has a massive fan base and leaves no chance of giving major fashion goals to her fans. Currently, the actor is busy shooting of her upcoming film Brahmastra in which she will share the screens with Ranbir Kapoor for the first time.

Brahmastra is a sci-fi fantasy film which is directed by Ayan Mukerji and also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Akkineni Nagarjuna in supporting roles.

Earlier to this as well, Alia Bhatt has sung many songs like Sooha Saaha from the film Highway, Samjhawan from Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Ikk Kudi from Udta Punjab, the title track of Love You Zindagi and Humsafar from Badrinath Ki Dulhania. In an interview, Alia Bhatt revealed that she loves singing and if by chance she fails as an actor she can always become a singer.

The actor also revealed that she has sung her first song with AR Rahman. She revealed that working with AR Rahman was among the best experiences of her career. On the work hand, after completing Brahmastra, the actor will then appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah with Salman Khan and post to that she will appear in Takht, Sadak and RRR.

