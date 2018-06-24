Alia Bhatt, Parineeti, Mushtaq Sheikh, Shrishti Behl attend Priyanka Chopra's house-warming party at her new sea-facing Juhu residence. The Quantico star's love life is doing the rounds not only in Bollywood but also Hollywood industry. She was recently spotted walking hand-in-hand with rumoured beau Nick Jonas. Several reports suggest that the two will walk the green carpet at IIFA Awards 2018 together.

Love is in the air yet again! We all know Bollywood industry is popular for not only fictional but real life love stories. Although, the stars make sure their love life is not caught by paparazzi but the gossip gets its way easily. Recently, the Quantico star, Priyanka Chopra was caught walking hand-in-hand with singer Nick Jonas which has created a buzz all over the world. Priyanka Chopra’s rumoured boyfriend has finally met Madhu Chopra in Mumbai, isn’t that interesting?

Not just that, Peecee made sure he meets her B-town friends during an inmate house-warming party for beau Jonas on Saturday, June 23. Alia Bhatt, Parineeti, Mushtaq Sheikh, Shrishti Behl with family were spotted outside her sea-facing Juhu residence. Many other celebs were expected to join the party.

The songwriter and singer Nick Jonas recently shared Priyanka Chopra’s video on his official Instagram account story where Peecee was seen running towards Jonas on a balcony. It was for the first time that the singer shared a Chopra’s photo on social media on Friday, June 22.

Since the Desi girl is all set to give a sizzling performance at the 19th edition of IIFA Awards held in Bangkok, there are reports that suggest that Nick Jonas will also accompany PC for the grand Bollywood event. The two will be leaving for Bangkok, Thailand to rock the green carpet.

IIFA Awards 2018 is the 19th edition of the grand Bollywood ceremony taking place in Bankok’s Siam Niramit Theatre. The event started on June 22 with celebs interacting with media which were followed by stars rocking the green carpet. Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Karan Johar, Konkona Sen, Ayushman Khurana, Pritam, Mouni Roy, Nushrat Bharucha and Kartik Aryan were spotted at the event.

