Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, March 14, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Cut Birthday Trip Short To Attend Ayan Mukerji’s Father Deb Mukherji’s Funeral

Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Cut Birthday Trip Short To Attend Ayan Mukerji’s Father Deb Mukherji’s Funeral

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have returned to Mumbai from Alibaug after learning about the passing of Ayan Mukerji’s father, Deb Mukerjee. The couple, who share a deep bond with Ayan and consider him family, are expected to be by his side as preparations for the funeral take place later today.

Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Cut Birthday Trip Short To Attend Ayan Mukerji’s Father Deb Mukherji’s Funeral

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have returned to Mumbai from Alibaug after learning about the passing of Ayan Mukerji’s father, Deb Mukerjee.


Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have returned to Mumbai from Alibaug after learning about the passing of Ayan Mukerji’s father, Deb Mukerjee. The couple, who share a deep bond with Ayan and consider him family, are expected to be by his side as preparations for the funeral take place later today.

Alia and Ranbir had been in Alibaug to celebrate Alia’s 32nd birthday on Saturday. They left for the getaway on Thursday afternoon after a brief interaction with the media, where Alia cut her birthday cake and answered a few questions. Later, the couple traveled to Alibaug via a jetty from the Gateway of India.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Returning to Mumbai in a Rush

On Friday, Alia and Ranbir were spotted returning to Mumbai, once again using the jetty. They appeared to be in a hurry, with paparazzi capturing their arrival. It remains unclear whether their daughter, Raha, is also in Mumbai with them at this time.

Both Alia and Ranbir share a close professional relationship with Ayan Mukerji. The duo starred in his film Brahmāstra, while Ranbir has also worked with him in Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Veteran Actor Deb Mukerjee Passes Away at 83

Veteran actor Deb Mukerjee passed away at the age of 83 on Friday morning due to age-related health issues. His spokesperson confirmed the news to Zoom. A respected figure in the Samarth-Mukherjee family, Deb Mukerjee was the father of filmmaker Ayan Mukerji and the father-in-law of director Ashutosh Gowariker.

Funeral Arrangements and Attendees

The funeral is scheduled to take place at Pawan Hans Crematorium in Juhu on March 14 at 4 p.m. Many members of his extended family are expected to attend, including Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Rani Mukerji, Tanuja, Tanisha, and Aditya Chopra.

Close friends of Ayan Mukerji from the film industry, such as Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Sidharth Malhotra, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh, may also be present to pay their final respects to the late actor.

Deb Mukerjee’s contributions to Indian cinema will be remembered, and his legacy lives on through his son Ayan Mukerji and the many lives he touched in the industry.

ALSO READ: Is Luigi Mangione Featured In A Sex Tape Being Secretly Sold For $500K On Dark Web? CEO Killer Has This To Say

Filed under

alia bhatt Ayan Mukerji Mumbai ranbir kapoor

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

Tamil Nadu Government Presents 2025-26 Budget with Focus on Welfare and Infrastructure
newsx

Who Designed The Rupee Symbol? Meet The Tamilian Behind India’s Currency Logo!
The search operation to r

Telangana Tunnel Collapse: 7 People Missing; Search Operation Underway
The driver of the Jaffar

‘Mistook Us For Dead’: Pakistan Train Hijack Survivor Recalls Militant Attack
Aamir Khan and his new gi

How Much Did Aamir Khan Spend On Private Security For His New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt?
Police

Ordnance Factory Worker Arrested By UP ATS For Passing Sensitive Data To Pakistani Agent
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Tamil Nadu Government Presents 2025-26 Budget with Focus on Welfare and Infrastructure

Tamil Nadu Government Presents 2025-26 Budget with Focus on Welfare and Infrastructure

Who Designed The Rupee Symbol? Meet The Tamilian Behind India’s Currency Logo!

Who Designed The Rupee Symbol? Meet The Tamilian Behind India’s Currency Logo!

Telangana Tunnel Collapse: 7 People Missing; Search Operation Underway

Telangana Tunnel Collapse: 7 People Missing; Search Operation Underway

‘Mistook Us For Dead’: Pakistan Train Hijack Survivor Recalls Militant Attack

‘Mistook Us For Dead’: Pakistan Train Hijack Survivor Recalls Militant Attack

How Much Did Aamir Khan Spend On Private Security For His New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt?

How Much Did Aamir Khan Spend On Private Security For His New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt?

Entertainment

How Much Did Aamir Khan Spend On Private Security For His New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt?

How Much Did Aamir Khan Spend On Private Security For His New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt?

Brahmastra Director Ayan Mukerji’s Father And Actor Deb Mukherjee Passes Away At 83

Brahmastra Director Ayan Mukerji’s Father And Actor Deb Mukherjee Passes Away At 83

How Many Times Has Aamir Khan Got Married? Actor Has Been Secretly Dating New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt For 18 Months

How Many Times Has Aamir Khan Got Married? Actor Has Been Secretly Dating New Girlfriend

Who Is 60-Year-Old Aamir Khan’s New Girlfriend? Actor Spills The Beans On His Marriage Plans With Gauri Spratt

Who Is 60-Year-Old Aamir Khan’s New Girlfriend? Actor Spills The Beans On His Marriage Plans

How Did Doug Kiker Die? Singing Garbage Man From American Idol Season 18 Passes Away At 32

How Did Doug Kiker Die? Singing Garbage Man From American Idol Season 18 Passes Away

Lifestyle

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To