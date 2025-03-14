Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Cut Birthday Trip Short To Attend Ayan Mukerji’s Father Deb Mukherji’s Funeral

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have returned to Mumbai from Alibaug after learning about the passing of Ayan Mukerji’s father, Deb Mukerjee. The couple, who share a deep bond with Ayan and consider him family, are expected to be by his side as preparations for the funeral take place later today.

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have returned to Mumbai from Alibaug after learning about the passing of Ayan Mukerji’s father, Deb Mukerjee. The couple, who share a deep bond with Ayan and consider him family, are expected to be by his side as preparations for the funeral take place later today.

Alia and Ranbir had been in Alibaug to celebrate Alia’s 32nd birthday on Saturday. They left for the getaway on Thursday afternoon after a brief interaction with the media, where Alia cut her birthday cake and answered a few questions. Later, the couple traveled to Alibaug via a jetty from the Gateway of India.

Returning to Mumbai in a Rush

On Friday, Alia and Ranbir were spotted returning to Mumbai, once again using the jetty. They appeared to be in a hurry, with paparazzi capturing their arrival. It remains unclear whether their daughter, Raha, is also in Mumbai with them at this time.

Both Alia and Ranbir share a close professional relationship with Ayan Mukerji. The duo starred in his film Brahmāstra, while Ranbir has also worked with him in Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Veteran Actor Deb Mukerjee Passes Away at 83

Veteran actor Deb Mukerjee passed away at the age of 83 on Friday morning due to age-related health issues. His spokesperson confirmed the news to Zoom. A respected figure in the Samarth-Mukherjee family, Deb Mukerjee was the father of filmmaker Ayan Mukerji and the father-in-law of director Ashutosh Gowariker.

Funeral Arrangements and Attendees

The funeral is scheduled to take place at Pawan Hans Crematorium in Juhu on March 14 at 4 p.m. Many members of his extended family are expected to attend, including Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Rani Mukerji, Tanuja, Tanisha, and Aditya Chopra.

Close friends of Ayan Mukerji from the film industry, such as Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Sidharth Malhotra, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh, may also be present to pay their final respects to the late actor.

Deb Mukerjee’s contributions to Indian cinema will be remembered, and his legacy lives on through his son Ayan Mukerji and the many lives he touched in the industry.