Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have wrapped up the first schedule of Brahmastra in Bulgaria. Calling it just the beginning, Alia shared an adorable photo with Ranbir and Brahmastra's director Ayan Mukerji. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji and bankrolled by Karan Johar, Brahmastra stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy and Amitabh Bachchan in prominent roles.

Earlier this month, Alia Bhatt had accidentally hurt her shoulder while performing an action sequence. The 25-year-old diva reaffirmed her fans on Friday that she is fine and recovering well by sharing a photo with her team members on her Instagram story where she can be seen flashing a cute smile to the camera, despite a sling on her arm. Talking about her injury, Soni Razdan had told a leading daily, “She has injured her shoulder in an action sequence in Bulgaria. Alia being Alia is taking it ‘on the chin’ or ‘on the shoulder’ as it were in this case. The early reports suggest some ligament damage and a haematoma, so she must rest the shoulder for some time now and not do any more action. Apart from this she is her usual smiling self.”

Speaking about the film, Ayan Mukerji had earlier revealed, “It is set in India as it exists today but the name of the film is called ‘Brahmastra’ because the energy, wisdom and powers in the film come from ancient India. As far as costumes are concerned, there are some, which may not be the way you would expect them to be. In its core it has romance as an element but it has got a new flavour to it. It’s a huge project and lot of people have faith in it and in me so I need to deliver for my own career, for the producer, the actors and the entire crew.” Helmed by Ayan, Brahmastra will star Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in prominent roles.

