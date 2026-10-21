Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah’s Darlings Co-Star Divya Vinekar Dies; RJ Rohini Ramnathan Confirms News

Actor and content creator Divya Vinekar, who appeared in Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah’s 2022 film Darlings, has died. Her demise was confirmed by her friend and colleague, radio jockey Rohini Ramnathan, who shared an emotional tribute on social media on October 20.

In her Instagram post, Rohini described Vinekar’s death as sudden and unexpected. She also requested people to avoid unnecessary enquiries as the actor’s family and loved ones cope with the loss. The cause of death has not been publicly confirmed in the available reports.

Remembering Vinekar, Rohini wrote, “It is with utmost sadness and shock that I have to inform all those who love/adore our DV, @divyavinekar left for heavenly abode today. It was sudden and unexpected.”

She also paid tribute to Vinekar’s contribution to their professional lives, describing her as a key part of the Fever FM team. Rohini remembered her for her work ethic, kindness and knowledge, adding that she would be deeply missed.

Who Was Divya Vinekar?

Divya Vinekar was known for her work across films, radio and digital content. She played a female police constable in Darlings, the Netflix dark comedy-drama directed by Jasmeet K Reen. The film, released in August 2022, starred Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew. It marked Alia’s debut as a film producer.

Apart from Darlings, Vinekar also appeared in Jalsa, the 2022 thriller starring Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah. Beyond acting, she worked as a digital content creator, freelance content writer and poet. Her professional journey also included an association with the radio industry, where she worked with colleagues at Fever FM.

As news of her demise emerged, Rohini’s tribute highlighted the personal and professional impact Vinekar had on those around her. Further details about the circumstances of her death have not been publicly confirmed.