Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt recently took to her official Instagram handle to share a small animated clip. Further, she captioned the video revealing that she will soon be coming up with a story related to the bedtime stories which she used to listen in her childhood. Have a look at the video–

Alia Bhatt is among the most hardworking actors of the industry and has very well proved herself with her versatile roles on screens. Starting from her first lead role in Student of the year to Gully Boy and her recent looks from Kalank, her journey in the industry is remarkable. Recently, the actor celebrated her 26th birthday and uploaded the pictures celebrating her birthday with her near and dear ones. She also took to her Instagram handle to tease fans and to announce the story related to her next project. Though it cannot be confirmed that whether her next project is a film or a web series but this can be surely said that it is related to the bedtime stories which her mother used to recite in her childhood. She uploaded an animated clip of a small girl with her dog sitting alone with their back towards the camera. They both are sitting on a stone beside a pond. She captioned the image promising her fans to come up with a story like this.

On her birthday the entire industry wished the actor by posting stunning pictures with Alia on their stories. Not just this, the cast crew of her upcoming film Kalank also wished her by sharing the poster of Alia in the role of Roop. Talking about her future projects, 2019 will be a great year for the actor as she is having a list of movies in her kitty. Starting from Abhishek Varman’s Kalank to Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra and Karan Johar’s Takht.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More