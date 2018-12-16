Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Anushka Sharma are best known for giving major fashion goals to their fans. Recently, the actors were spotted together in an event. Alia Bhatt was looking stunning wearing a purple jumpsuit. Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma was wearing an orange top and has complimented her outfit with the same colour flared pants.

Both the diva’s look excited and adorable with their ear to ear smile. Anushka Sharma will next be seen sharing screens with King Khan Shah Rukh Khan in her upcoming movie–Zero with her co-star Katrina Kaif. The movie is likely to hit the silver screens on December 21,2018. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt has a good line of films in 2019. Her three releases include–Kalank, Brahmastra and Gully Boy. Currently, the diva has a busy schedule shooting for her movie Kalank with her co-stars– Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha.

