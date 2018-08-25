Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt attended the domestic help's wedding. A photograph is surfacing on the internet where she is seen posing and smiling with the bride. This particular photograph has gone viral on the internet.

In the photograph, dressed in pink Anarkali, she looks beautiful. The bride seemed to be overwhelmed by the generous gesture shown by the actor.

Recently, Alia attended Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ engagement ceremony. She was dressed at her best. In cinq a sept dress with matching black stilettos and a basic pink sling bag, Alia looked ravishing in her outfit.

Alia recently received a lot of praises for her commendable performance in Raazi. Alia Bhatt-starrer Raazi crossed 200 crore in the worldwide collection. The film is an adaptation of Harinder Sikka’s novel Calling Sehmat. The movie was filmed in the backdrop of the India-Pakistan War of 1971. The film featured Vicky Kaushal, Soni Razdan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Rajit Kapur and Shishir Sharma.

While speaking to a leading daily, an elated Alia Bhatt said that they were proud of the film but the kind of unanimous reaction they were getting for the film was amazing. They all were pleasantly shocked.

Crediting the director Meghna Gulzar for the success of the movie, she further added that she was really happy, especially for Meghna (director) because she was really nervous before the release of the film. If we have made people cry in the movie, then we had done our half job.

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt is currently shooting in Ayan Mukerji ‘Brahmastra’. The movie also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan. The entire cast of ‘Brahmastra’, wrapped up the shoot in Bulgaria.

Coming back to this latest viral pic on the internet, we all must applaud the kind gesture of Alia Bhatt.

