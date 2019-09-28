Alia Bhatt bakes a cake for Ranbir Kapoor: It's my birthday! that's what Ranbir Kapoor is saying to the world and his love Alia Bhatt leaves no stone to make Ranbir's day special. The diva recently baked Ranbir's favourite pineapple cake. Watch the video here.

Today celebrity photographer shared an adorable video of Alia where she is icing the cake like a pro baker. In the video Alia can be seen decorating Ranbir’s favourite pineapple cake for his birthday. The actress seems like an artist by showcasing her cake decorating skills.

Meanwhile, the internet is flooded with lovable photos of Alia and Ranbir in which they can be seen smiling ear to ear and making this day more special. No doubt the duo is giving major couple goals and sets an example for all who believes that a person cannot balance personal and professional life.

Watch the video here:

Though paparazzi has clicked many photos of Alia Bhatt visiting Ranbir’s house, recently a photo of the duo was in the news where, the couple is spending some quality time together in Kenya. The diva even posted a video on her own YouTube channel showcasing the beauty of woods.

On the professional front, both the actors are doing well in their career, as their films has had run successfully at the box office hit. The duo is also featuring together in their upcoming film Brahmastra. However, for the year 2020 Alia Bhatt is all set to recreate her prowess acting magic with the films SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Sadak 2, Takht, Shuddhi. While is Bollywood’s versatile actor who has done some tremendous work in the industry, the actor can be seen in films like Shamshera, Luv Ranjan’s Next, Mr And Mrs Tapori, Kishore Kumar Biopic.

