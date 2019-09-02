Alia Bhatt becomes the face of the lehenga brand by replacing Anushka Sharma from it. Alia Bhatt took to Instagram on Saturday by posting a beautiful picture from her ad campaign, she was looking gorgeous in it, see photos.

Alia Bhatt takes the place of Anushka Sharma as the face of ethnic fashion brand Mohey of Manyavar. She recently posted a picture of her on Instagram in the Dulhan attire and wrote Dulhan Vali Feeling. Is this a hint she is dropping before getting married? Just like Anushka and Virat did before their marriage.

Anushka was the brand ambassador of fashion brand Mohey before getting married and both of them did an advertisement with Manyavar before getting hitched, both were scene making promises to each other in a friend’s wedding and it became a big hit. Now, Alia is the new face of Mohey and is in an open relationship with the actor Ranbir Kapoor, rumours of their wedding is always spreading like a wildfire every now and then. Though the family of Alia Bhatt has cleared it that the couple is in no hurry but Mohey, is now famous for setting the star couple ready for marriage. It also wrote about Alia Bhatt that she is the new face of Mohey and is the bride of the year, now it is her turn to evoke the Dulhan Wali Feeling.

Is Ranbir Kapoor going to be groom of Alia in Mohey and real-life too? Are they going to make promises just like Anushka and Virat did? Though Alia has given the statement about her marriage that when she’ll be getting married, everyone will know. Is this the hint she is dropping to tell everyone about her marriage?

Her fans are going gaga over her bride look and they took to Instagram commenting Ranbir Ki Dulhan and one of the users commented Ranbir Dulhaniya Le Jayenge. Rumours are doing the rounds on the Internet that Ranbir and Alia are planning to get married near a beautiful lake just like Ranveer and Deepika did.

Ranbir and Alia will be seen in the upcoming film Bhramastra and fans are eagerly waiting to see how she will be looking in her wedding with Ranbir.

In the latest ad of Mohey, it featured Alia Bhatt as she was walking down the aisle to the love of her life at their wedding. While walking she first, doubts herself by saying that is she looking beautiful? and then again says Of course, have you seen my outfit? all of this is being said in her inner monologue, and while walking to her groom she doubts herself but calls her groom the best groom ever and she even gets emotional while thinking about her dad that how much she will miss him and after all of this she calms herself down by saying that relax, I can’t cry. It could ruin my makeup.

Alia was looking gorgeous in the red heavily embroidered lehenga that she was carrying with an emerald necklace with subtle makeup and red sheer dupatta.

Alia will soon be seen in the film Sadak 2 with Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapoor and her sister Pooja Bhatt. She will also be seen in the film Bhramastra opposite Ranbir Kapoor which will be released next year. And, her next film is going to be Karan Johar’s Takht.

