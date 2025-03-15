Alia Bhatt Birthday: Neetu Kapoor’s Heartfelt Message Calls Actress ‘Gorgeous Friend’

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor showered love on her daughter-in-law, Alia Bhatt, as she celebrated her 32nd birthday. Taking to Instagram, Neetu shared a heartwarming message, calling Alia her “gorgeous friend” and reminiscing about a cherished memory from their bond.

Posting a candid photograph of the two beaming together, Neetu revealed the significance behind the image. “Happy birthday my gorgeous friend. This pic is precious as it’s our first. Stay happy and blessed. Love, love, and more love,” she wrote, expressing her affection for Alia.

A Birthday Plan Cut Short

Alia, who tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor, son of Neetu Kapoor and the late Rishi Kapoor, in April 2022, had planned a special getaway to Alibaug for her birthday and Holi celebrations. However, she decided to cut her trip short following the unfortunate passing of filmmaker Deb Mukherjee, the father of her close friend and director Ayan Mukerji.

Deb Mukherjee, a respected figure in Indian cinema, passed away at the age of 83. Upon hearing the news, Alia, accompanied by her sister Shaheen Bhatt and husband Ranbir Kapoor, visited Ayan Mukerji’s residence to offer their condolences.

Looking Ahead: Alia’s Upcoming Film

Despite the somber moment, Alia later marked her birthday with the media and took a moment to discuss her highly anticipated film, Love and War. Directed by the celebrated filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film boasts an impressive cast featuring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal.

Sharing insights into the film’s progress, Alia revealed that the team is currently immersed in intense night shoots, ensuring that Bhansali’s vision is brought to life in an uninterrupted creative environment. The movie, known for its grandeur and intricate storytelling, is shaping up to be a cinematic spectacle that fans eagerly await.

