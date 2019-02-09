Bollywood very rarely experiences great friendships and good bonds, especially between female actors. But the new-gen ladies are defying this fact and are going on for positive bonds and admirations. One of these is Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone, who are happily expressing love for each other these days. Here's what's new!

Gully Boy fever is everywhere and it has definitely become the talk-of-the-town. The stars of the movie, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are prepping up for its big screening in Berlin Film Festival. The team of Gully Boy did not leave a chance to promote their movie. In one of the promotional events, both Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt went candid about their personal lives. While Ranveer Singh praised Alia Bhatt’s boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor in all his statements, Alia too did not leave a chance to shower love on Deepika Padukone. Ranveer Singh called Ranbir Kapoor one of his favorites and while the Bollywood cutie Alia Bhatt expressed that Deepika Padukone has become her favorite.

Alia Bhatt was caught saying that Deepika Padukone is one of those people who is created with a lot of love and God has spent a lot of time on making her. Further, she also said that Deepika Padukone is beautiful both inside out, her soul and personality is beautiful. Well, this is how a positive work atmosphere should be, where people back up each other and empower too. Alia Bhatt was quite generous in expressing her views for Deepika Padukone and this would have surely made her feel good.

One of the other things revealed by Ranveer Singh about Alia Bhatt was that she is a very disciplined person and this quality is similar to his wife, Deepika Padukone and she is also very disciplined in life. The two ladies even graced the couch of Koffee With Karan together and made it one of the best episodes.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More