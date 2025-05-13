Alia Bhatt Cancels Cannes 2025 Debut Due To Rising India-Pakistan Tensions

Alia Bhatt cancels her Cannes 2025 debut due to India-Pakistan border tensions. The actor was to attend as L’Oréal Paris Global Ambassador on May 13.

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has decided to skip her much-anticipated debut appearance at the opening night of the 77th Cannes Film Festival on May 13, citing rising tensions at the India-Pakistan border.

A source close to the actor told India Today Digital, “Alia took this decision considering the tension at the borders. The ‘Raazi’ actor did not feel it was right to go to Cannes at such a crucial time. However, that’s not to say that she won’t. Alia’s team is closely following the situation at the border and if things remain calm, she might look at another date to attend. However, right now she will skip her attendance.”

Alia Bhatt was slated to make her appearance as a Global Ambassador for L’Oréal Paris, joining an elite international lineup of brand ambassadors. The group includes Hollywood and global stars such as Eva Longoria, Viola Davis, Jane Fonda, Aja Naomi King, Andie MacDowell, Simone Ashley, Elle Fanning, Bebe Vio, and Yseult.

Role at Cannes

The Cannes Film Festival, which runs from May 13 to May 24 this year, is one of the most prestigious events in the global film calendar. Alia’s presence would have marked a significant moment in Indian representation at the festival, especially in her new role with L’Oréal Paris.

Her decision to withdraw comes as the border situation remains under close watch by Indian authorities, with rising concerns over national security.

No Official Statement Yet

While Alia Bhatt or her team have not released an official public statement, the move has sparked mixed reactions online. Many fans have praised her for being sensitive to the national situation, while others expressed disappointment over her absence from the red carpet.

As per the source, the actor may still consider attending the festival at a later date if border conditions stabilize.

