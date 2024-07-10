Alia Bhatt Clicked On The Set Shooting For Her YRF Spy Universe Film 'Alpha'- See Pic!

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt has started shooting for her big action entertainer, the YRF Spy Universe film Alpha which she is headlining, earlier this week.

Alia was snapped on the sets of Alpha.We can confirm that this is not Alia’s look in the film after checking with sources close to the production. Alia was clicked from afar while she was walking into the heavily guarded set early this morning.

MUST READ: Sunny Deol Breaks The Internet For His Viral ‘Tauba Tauba’ Moves As Karan Johar Claims The Actor Did It First

Billed as the first female-led YRF Spy Universe film, Alia plays a super-agent in the movie which is being directed by Shiv Rawail, who has previously helmed YRF’s globally acclaimed Netflix series ‘The Railway Men‘ inspired by the events of the tragic Bhopal Gas Tragedy.

The YRF Spyverse has been a hit franchise so far with titles such as Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan & Tiger 3. The other film currently in production from the YRF Spy Universe is War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan & NTR Jr.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

The YRF Spy Universe has already delivered blockbusters, including ‘Ek Tha Tiger,’ ‘Tiger Zinda Hai,’ ‘War,’ ‘Pathaan,’ and the recently released ‘Tiger 3.’

In addition to ‘Alpha,’ another project in the Spyverse, ‘War 2,’ featuring Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr., is also underway. With such an impressive cast, expectations are high for ‘Alpha’ to uphold the successful legacy of the YRF Spy Universe.

ALSO READ: Will Prabhas-Led ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Surpass Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ At Worldwide Box Office? | Exclusive