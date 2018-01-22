Alia Bhatt latest viral dance video: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who is one of the youngest, most beautiful and versatile actress of recent times never fails to impress us with her cuteness. The Highway actress, who is enjoying her time at her best friend Kripa Mehta's wedding in Rajasthan, performed on the Bollywood track 'Hawa 'Hawa' on her friend's sangeet ceremony and the video has gone viral on social media.

Udta Punjab actress Alia Bhatt is having a great time with her friends in Rajasthan. The actor, who was last seen in Karan Johar’s Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya opposite Varun Dhawan has taken some time off for her best friend’s wedding in Jodhpur and the various ceremonies, the diva is seen in her traditional best attire. Through social media posts on Instagram and Twitter, Alia is keeping her fans updated with clicks from the pre-wedding functions of bride-to-be Kripa Mehta. Be it Alia’s pictures at the mehendi function or her dance performance at the sangeet night, Alia is in a completely stunning avatar and the actress is dancing like no one is watching and we can’t stop admiring her moves.

Alia’s huge fan pages have shared many inside pictures and video from these marriage functions. Alia was seen in a yellow anarkali dress at the mehendi which took place on January 21. She herself shared a few photos from the event on Instagram. A sangeet night also took place on Sunday where Alia was seen in a peach lehenga shaking a leg on some hit Bollywood songs. The actor is also happy with the love she is getting of her fans from all corners. She took to Twitter to express, “Wonder what I’ve done to deserve this sudden burst of love! Not complaining just very very touched! Thank you for all the constant love I love you guys tooooooo much! ❤️❤️❤️❤️😇.”

On the work front, Alia is currently shooting for Gully Boy, co-starring Ranveer Singh. Alia’s look for the film got leaked recently. The film is directed by Zoya Akhtar. Alia will also start working in Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy drama Brahmastra, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor.