Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has expressed that her new office space designed by Dear Zindagi art director Rupin Suchak is an extension of her personality.

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Alia Bhatt is making the most of our time by reading books, working out, working on her writing skills and spending time with beau Ranbir Kapoor. Now, the actor has collaborated with Dear Zindagi art director Rupin Suchak to design to her new office space. Shedding light on the planning and execution, Rupin Suchak has revealed that the execution took 4 months but it was all worth the wait. Alia wanted to be involved in every decision so they would often have to wait for her approval on certain designs while she was shooting.

Rupin Suchak expressed that the brief given to him by Alia Bhatt was very clear. She wanted an office space with a happy-go-lucky feel with some unconventional and graphic art corners. With Turkish colour palettes with muted neural base, they decorated the space with floor pillows, leather poufs and comfortable chairs. He added that this office space was a great opportunity for her to express her love for art and design.

On collaborating with Rupin Suchak, Alia Bhatt said that he got the pulse of what she wanted to do with her office space and executed it effortlessly. Calling her new office space an extension of her personality, Alia expressed that Rupin has made the space look more spacious while giving it a feeling of serenity and cosiness.

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt will be seen in upcoming films like Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan, Sadak 2 alongside Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt, RRR alongside Ram Charan and Jr NTR, Takht alongside Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal as well as Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Gangubai Kathiawadi.

