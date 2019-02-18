Rumour of a rift between Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor has gone viral, raising questions on their relationship. Bhatt in an interview has denied to open up on the topic and said that she knows the truth and that was enough. When asked about her sad face in a viral photo with Ranbir, the actress said that it was her usual face and very few people knew about it.

She went on to say that there wasn’t any need to discuss the relationship or a possible wedding all the time. The actress added that sometimes she thinks to herself that if she’s not getting married right now, that’s what she’ll say. She expressed her happiness being in a relationship but added that she will not tie the knot just yet. Alia said that when she feels there’s a need to be in a stronger bond with him and she will come to it.

The couple has been dating each other for almost a year now and the actress dismissed all the rumours of having a tiff with his boyfriend and spent their valentine’s day together with a private dinner at Ranbir’s house. Bhatt stated that she doesn’t mind accepting her relationship with Kapoor and added that time had changed and she did not feel the need to deny her relationship.

