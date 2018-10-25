The much-in-love couple of Bollywood Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor never miss any opportunity spend some quality time together. This time, the duo took some time to enjoy the family dinner with Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor in New York. Various photographs are surfacing on the Internet which will surely light up your day. The duo looks super adorable together as they struck a pose for the cameras.

Alia Bhatt enjoys dinner with Ranbir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor in New York, see pics

Ever since Alia Bhatt has made her relationship official with Ranbir Kapoor, she has always made sure to spend quality time with Ranbir’s family members. Be it dinner outing at a restaurant or vacations, Alia Bhatt hardly misses an opportunity to share any detail on social media. This time, Alia Bhatt was spotted in New York with his Ranbir Kapoor’s parents-Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor. The whole family was out in the New York streets to enjoy the dinner. A few photographs are surfacing on social media from the same. Striking a pose with Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor, she looks extremely happy.

There is also another photograph where she can be seen getting cosy with her beau Ranbir Kapoor. In the photographs, the duo looks absolutely charming in each other’s company. These are some lovely pictures to look at. It seems like the duo can’t get enough of each other’s company.

There are various other photographs which are a pleasant sight on social media. Check out more photos

Ever since the duo has confirmed their relationship, there is a curiosity in the air to know every single detail about their relationship.

Recently, a speculation started doing the rounds on the Internet about their wedding after Alia Bhatt’s statement. She said in an event that she would take a spontaneous decision about her marriage.

Later, it gave rise to a rumour that the couple might exchange their wedding vow in the year 2019.

Recently, in Koffee with Karan season 6, Alia Bhatt revealed that it is not at all awkward to be friends with Ranbir’s ex Deepika Padukone. Apart from that, she talked about the nickname that Ranbir has given her and how he had the dreamiest eyes ever.

However, Ranbir Kapoor rubbished all the reports. In a statement to a leading daily, Ranbir Kapoor said that marriage is not on the cards presently. His age should not influence his decision for marriage.

On the work, the two lovebirds will be featured in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra along with Amitabh Bachchan.

