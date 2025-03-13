Alia Bhatt Flaunts Simple 22K Chanderi Suit At Her Pre-Birthday Celebration; Cuts Cake With Husband Ranbir Kapoor | Watch

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt is all set to turn 32 on March 15, but the celebrations have already begun! The actress, known for her charm and effortless style, kicked off her birthday festivities in Mumbai with a sweet celebration in front of the paparazzi. Her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, was by her side, making the moment even more special.

In a heartwarming moment captured on camera, Alia cut a cake while Ranbir sang the birthday song for her, adding a personal and loving touch to the celebration. Unlike her usual glam red carpet looks, Alia opted for a simple yet stunning traditional outfit that perfectly reflected her natural elegance.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

View this post on Instagram Advertisement · Scroll to continue A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Alia Bhatt’s Elegant Yet Simple Kurta Look

For her pre-birthday celebration, Alia chose a soothing pastel pink kurta set that exuded grace and sophistication. The outfit was crafted from lightweight Chanderi fabric, making it breathable and comfortable.

Key details of Alia’s outfit:

Fabric: Soft and airy Chanderi

Soft and airy Chanderi Color: Baby pink

Baby pink Design: Features a split crew neckline, delicate floral embroidery, and intricate patchwork

Features a split crew neckline, delicate floral embroidery, and intricate patchwork Fit: Straight-cut kurta paired with matching straight pants and a dupatta with subtle border detailing

To complement the look, Alia accessorized with dazzling diamond earrings, adding just the right amount of sparkle. Her makeup was kept fresh and minimal—her lashes were coated with mascara, her cheeks had a rosy glow, and she sported a dewy base with soft nude lipstick. A small black bindi on her forehead added the perfect finishing touch.

She styled her shoulder-length hair in a loose side-parted look, giving off an effortless and breezy vibe, making her overall appearance both simple and striking.

Want Alia’s Look? Here’s the Price of Her Outfit

If Alia’s pastel kurta set has caught your eye and you’re thinking of adding it to your wardrobe, here’s the good news—it’s available for purchase!

The stunning ethnic ensemble comes from Mana Label and is priced at ₹22,500. The timeless elegance and intricate detailing make it a perfect choice for anyone looking to channel Alia’s effortless style.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Stylish Yet Relaxed Look

While Alia stole the show with her elegance, Ranbir Kapoor complemented her perfectly in an all-white outfit. He looked effortlessly stylish in a loose-fitted white shirt paired with relaxed-fit trousers.

Ranbir’s look details:

Outfit: Crisp white shirt with matching trousers

Crisp white shirt with matching trousers Accessories: White shoes and transparent brown-tinted sunglasses

White shoes and transparent brown-tinted sunglasses Hair & Beard: Gelled hair with a well-groomed beard for a polished finish

His understated yet dashing appearance made him the perfect partner for Alia’s elegant look, proving once again why they are one of Bollywood’s most stylish couples.