Alia Bhatt follows Kylie Jenner footsteps: Kalank star best known for her role in Raazi is all set to launch her Youtube channel to share real-life moments with fans just like Instagram model Kylie Jenner. Scroll on for more details.

Alia Bhatt follows Kylie Jenner footsteps, to launch her own youtube channel to share real-life moments with fans: Alia Bharr who is currently prepping up for her next film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman Khan- Inshallah, is a social media sensation with more than 22 million followers on Instagram. Be it sharing fashion & lifestyle videos to BTS moments, Alia Bhatt never leaves an opportunity to woo her fans.

Now taking the interactions to a whole new level, Raazi actor, Alia Bhatt has decided to follow the footsteps of model and star Kylie Jenner and start her own youtube channel so that she can share more about her day and what all she does during the day via vlogs.

As per reports, Alia loves to try new things so having engaged at Twitter and Instagram, she wanted to try her hand at vlogging. Vlogging is actually the best way to be connected with fans as it is more candid and you. The posts will be on actress life and how she goes about in her day.

Unline Instagram vlogs will focus on her photoshoots and what goes behind the camera. She will also share fitness videos, her new movie screenings, song shoots, and other things. Well, isn’t this exciting?

Apart from this, Alia Bhatt is currently in Varanasi completing the last schedule of her upcoming film Brahmastra with beau Ranbir Kapoor who BTW hates social media! The duo who have been spotted many times outside hand in hand will be seen on-screen together for the first time.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App