Alia Bhatt, the stunning diva who just turned 25 on March 15 has met with an accident on the sets of her upcoming movie Brahmastra which is being shot in Bulgaria. While shooting for an action scene, Alia Bhatt injured herself as per reports. Ayan Mukerji directorial film which stars handsome Ranbir Kapoor and chubby Alia Bhatt not only is a romantic saga but also includes various stunt sequences. The shooting which was scheduled to get wrapped up by the end of March has landed the Brahmastra team in dilemma.

As per the report, a source told the leading daily that, “The team was shooting for a scene when Alia fell and hurt herself. She has injured her right shoulder and arm. There’s a clot in her arm, so she has been advised bed rest.” The actress is said to stay away from action for few weeks. The source further added, “She is in a lot of pain. Her right arm is bandaged and held up in a sling, so she can’t exert it or her shoulder for the next 15 days.”

“In the current scenario, Alia can’t film any stunt sequences. She can only shoot for close-up scenes and the team is checking if they would need any right now.” We got in touch with the Brahmastra team who confirmed the news about the accident. However, there is no clarity that the star will head back home or will stay there.

Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer movie Brahmastra will hit the floors on 15 August 2019. Recently Alia Bhatt lauded her 25th birthday with the entire team of Brahmastra in Bulgaria, the director of the movie made sure her birthday was fun filled and happening for the lady. He organized a small birthday bash for the leading lady where Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor was also spotted having gala time with the crew. Not just that, the legendary actress even shared few pictures on her Instagram account. Take a look at the posts she shared.

