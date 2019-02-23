A candid shot of the 25-year-old actress Alia Bhatt getting emotional at the wedding is giving a whole new meaning to the bond of their friendship. Alia'a heart touching caption dedicated to her BBF after the marriage is totally mesmerizing. Along with the photo, a video is also going viral in which Alia can be seen giving an emotional speech.

Alia Bhatt’s teary-eyed on her best friend’s wedding: The candid shot of the 25-year-old actress Alia getting emotional at the wedding is giving a whole new meaning to the bond of their friendship. Alia’a heart touching caption dedicating to her BBF after the marriage is totally mesmerizing she said watching your best friend getting married to the man of her dreams is the best feeling ever. Calling the wedding absolutely beautiful, she added that she cannot believe that her best friend is married now. This whole quote made Alia fan’s a bit emotional, ambivalent with the same time excited to see her further posts.

After she been praised highly for her Anita Dongre designer Lahenga, she is making hold upon the limelight by uploading more Instagram video and photos from her BBF Devika Advani’s big fat wedding. The whole media is going gaga over the videos and photos over and over again. With this, Bollywood songs such as Coca Cola from Luka Chuppi and Maahi Ve from Kal Ho Na Ho were played where Alia along with her Bridesmaids rocked the danced floor.

Alia wore a beautiful elegant Royal Blue saree, on the special occasion of her friend’s wedding which is remarkably adorable and the way she carried out the outfit is been highly praised by her fans. Fans are knitting hopes to see Alia as a bride but she is happily married to her work right now, so it would be fine to give her some time to plan her wedding accordingly.

