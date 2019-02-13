Alia Bhatt Gully Boy promotional looks: Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, who is currently gearing up for her upcoming film Gully Boy, is making a style statement with her latest look. Slated to hit the screens tomorrow, i.e February 14, Gully Boy is inspired by the lives of Mumbai-based rappers Divine and Naezy and homegrown Hip Hop music. In the film, Alia Bhatt will be seen romancing Ranveer Singh.

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is leaving no stone unturned to promote her upcoming film Gully Boy co-starring Ranveer Singh. As the film gears to hit the theatrical screens on the occasion of Valentine’s Day i.e February 14, she is leaving no stone unturned to set fashion trends with her latest looks. On Wednesday, the actor took to her official Instagram account to share her latest photos that are raising the fashion quotient.

Giving a fun twist to a pant-suit, Alia Bhatt can be seen donning a plum off-shoulder plum suit that perfectly accentuates her curves and suits her petite body type. Complementing the look with nude heels, Alia has opted for a sleek pushed back hairdo with a plum lipstick. As she strikes a pose for the camera, the actor looks no less than an absolute boss lady.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s latest photoshoot here-

Inspired by the lives of Mumbai-based rappers Divine and Naezy, Gully Boy has been directed by Zoya Akhtar and bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment. While Zoya, Farhan and Ranveer have previously worked together in the film Dil Dhadakne Do, Ranveer and Alia will be working together in a Bollywood film for the first time.

Post Gully Boy, the duo will be seen in the upcoming film Takht co-starring Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor and Jahnvi Kapoor. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release next year.

