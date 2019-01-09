The much-awaited trailer of Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt's upcoming film Gully Boy has been released and has created a lot of buzz on social media. The trailer is being loved by fans and now the latest photo shared by Alia Bhatt's fan pages on Instagram has also taken over the Internet just like the amazing trailer of her upcoming film Gully Boy.

The photo is from the trailer launch of Gully Boy

The much-awaited trailer of Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt’s upcoming film Gully Boy has been released and has created a lot of buzz on social media. The trailer is being loved by fans and now the latest photo shared by Alia Bhatt’s fan pages on Instagram has also taken over the Internet just like the amazing trailer of her upcoming film Gully Boy. In the photo, Alia Bhatt looks smoking hot in an off-shoulder white body-hugging dress with silver hoops and orange boots.

Her billion-dollar smile and those innocent eyes will make you love her more. Alia Bhatt looks like a pretty princess in the latest picture shared by one of her fan pages on Instagram. The photo is from the trailer launch of Gully Boy and fans love her unique attire! Alia Bhatt is one of the leading ladies of Bollywood who is known for her versatility. She has given some incredible performances in films like Raazi, Highway, Udta Punjab, among many others and will be next seen in Ranveer Singh-starrer Gully Boy which is slated to hit the silver screen on Valentines Day—February 14 this year.

Alia Bhatt will also be seen in Brahmastra, Kalank, and Takht.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More