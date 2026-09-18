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Home > Entertainment News > Alia Bhatt Hides Raha’s Face From Paparazzi As Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor Join Ganpati Visarjan – WATCH

Alia Bhatt Hides Raha’s Face From Paparazzi As Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor Join Ganpati Visarjan – WATCH

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were seen with daughter Raha and Neetu Kapoor during Ganpati Visarjan in Mumbai on Friday. As cameras surrounded the family, Alia appeared careful to keep Raha’s face away from the paparazzi.

Alia Bhatt Hides Raha's Face From Paparazzi
Alia Bhatt Hides Raha's Face From Paparazzi

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Fri 2026-09-18 20:46 IST

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor stepped out with their daughter Raha on Friday as the Kapoor family took part in Ganpati Visarjan in Mumbai. The family performed the traditional rituals before bidding farewell to Lord Ganesha, with Ranbir seen carrying the idol and chanting “Ganpati Bappa Morya”. What caught attention, however, was Alia’s attempt to keep Raha’s face away from the cameras. In videos circulating online, the actor can be seen holding her daughter close and positioning her in a way that kept her face largely hidden from the paparazzi.

Alia Bhatt Keeps Raha’s Face Away From Cameras

The appearance offered a rare public glimpse of Raha, who has largely been kept away from the spotlight by her parents. While Alia and Ranbir have occasionally been photographed with their daughter, they have remained selective about images showing her face. The couple first publicly revealed Raha’s face during the Kapoor family’s Christmas celebrations in 2023. Since then, they have generally avoided making her a regular part of their public appearances.

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The family’s approach to Raha’s privacy has also previously extended to social media. Alia removed photographs from her Instagram account in which her daughter’s face was clearly visible, while Neetu Kapoor has also been seen asking photographers not to photograph Raha.

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Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor Perform Ganpati Rituals

Ranbir and Neetu Kapoor continued the family’s long-standing Ganpati tradition, joining the prayers and visarjan rituals. The Kapoor family has maintained a prominent association with Ganesh celebrations over the years, a tradition historically linked to the family’s RK Studios celebrations.  This year’s festivities have also seen the Kapoor family welcome guests for Ganpati darshan at their KrishnaRaj residence. Photos from the celebration were shared online on Thursday, showing Alia and Ranbir participating in the festivities.

Alia, Ranbir And Raha’s Family Life

Raha was born in November 2022, around seven months after Alia and Ranbir married in an intimate ceremony at their Mumbai home in April that year. The couple, who had dated for several years before getting married, have continued to keep much of their daughter’s childhood away from public scrutiny. Alia has also spoken about motherhood and Raha in interviews, while Ranbir has occasionally discussed their experiences as parents.

Alia And Ranbir Gear Up For Love & War

On the professional front, Alia and Ranbir are preparing for their next major screen collaboration, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War. The film, which also stars Vicky Kaushal, completed filming earlier this month and has now entered post-production.

The film is scheduled to release theatrically on January 21, 2027, and marks Ranbir’s reunion with Bhansali after Saawariya. For Alia, it is another collaboration with the filmmaker following Gangubai Kathiawadi.

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Alia Bhatt Hides Raha’s Face From Paparazzi As Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor Join Ganpati Visarjan – WATCH
Tags: alia bhattranbir kapoor

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Alia Bhatt Hides Raha’s Face From Paparazzi As Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor Join Ganpati Visarjan – WATCH

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Alia Bhatt Hides Raha’s Face From Paparazzi As Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor Join Ganpati Visarjan – WATCH
Alia Bhatt Hides Raha’s Face From Paparazzi As Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor Join Ganpati Visarjan – WATCH
Alia Bhatt Hides Raha’s Face From Paparazzi As Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor Join Ganpati Visarjan – WATCH
Alia Bhatt Hides Raha’s Face From Paparazzi As Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor Join Ganpati Visarjan – WATCH
Alia Bhatt Hides Raha’s Face From Paparazzi As Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor Join Ganpati Visarjan – WATCH

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