Alia Bhatt has responded to the Manikarnika actor Kangana Ranaut's comments on Ranbir Kapoor. Kangana had earlier said said that our country is our home and not taking a stand in the political conversations is totally an act of selfishness. To which Alia has replied saying that she has an opinion, but she wants to keep it to herself as she is not as bold as Kangana.

The Gully Boy actor Alia Bhatt had a classy response to Kangana Ranaut’s mocking comments towards Ranbir Kapoor. Alia Bhatt, who happens to be dating Ranbir Kapoor, was asked at an event about Kangana’s recent comments on Ranbir. In her interview, Kangana mocked the Ae Dil Hai Muskil actor for not taking a stand in the political conversations of the country. She also called members of the film fraternity self-centred and slammed them for being mum over political conversations.

Alia said that she has due respect for Kangana and her ability to speak boldly and maybe she is often misunderstood. Quoting her father’s advice, the Brahmastra actor said that there are already so many opinions in the world that the world could do with one less opinion. So, she has an opinion but she wants to keep it within herself as she is not as bold as her when it comes to speaking out like the way Kangana does.

Earlier, Alia had failed to turn up for a Manikarnika screening. Failing to do so, the Queen actor pitched quite a few insults and called Alia Bhatt as Karan Johar’s puppet. In which, Alia said that she hasn’t done anything wrong, which deserves such hard words.

Kangana, who is well-known for her fearless attitude never steps back any time. She speaks her heart out and everything that she wants to. Her recent film Manikarnika is a box office hit that gained a lot of appreciation. Post that, Kangana is now ready with her upcoming film Mental Hai Kya in which she would be playing the role of a psychopath.

