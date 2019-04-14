Kalank actor Alia Bhatt is all set to make her Telugu debut with SS Rajamouli directorial RRR. The gorgeous Bollywood actor in an interview expressed her desire to enter Hollywood someday soon. Alia Bhatt currently has Kalank, Brahmastra, Inshallah and RRR lined up to release.

Kalank actor Alia Bhatt is one of the most successful ladies of Bollywood. The gorgeous lady won millions of hearts with her charm and beauty soon after making her B-Town debut with Karan Johar directorial Student of the Year. The 26-year-old beauty who is all set to make her Telugu debut with SS Rajamouli’s RRR, desires to enter Hollywood. She feels, entering Hollywood is like entering a whole new industry and that is not easy at all. In an interview, Alia Bhatt was quoted talking about the characters of her upcoming movies Kalank, Brahmastra, Inshallah and RRR.

Alia said that all the characters that she has lined up are difficult and challenging. She believes her choices are instinctive which comes from her gut. The lady further said that she never imagines becoming a star but always wanted to a versatile actor. She even shared details about her Telugu debut movie RRR. Excited and happy to work with a blockbuster filmmaker SS Rajamouli, Alia Bhatt is preparing for the movie as it is tough. Alia even praised Rajamouli by saying that he was on my bucket list of directors. Not only because of Baahubali, of course, that was a very big factor but also because of his imagination. Right from Magadheera to Eega, these concepts are simply mind-blowing. He is truly an artist and understands his audience, the people he is making the film for. His emotions and story are so powerful, likewise, with RRR, he has a very powerful story to tell.

Ram Charan Teja, Alia Bhatt, N. T. Rama Rao Jr. starrer RRR is a Telugu period war action movie based on the lives of freedom fighters. RRR is bankrolled by D V V Danayya under the banners of DVV Entertainment.

Today I feel truly truly grateful.. Cannot wait to begin this beautiful journey with this stellar cast and massive team.. thank you @ssrajamouli sir for giving me this opportunity to be directed by you.. 💃💃💃💃 #RRRPressMeet https://t.co/4LylrkDBr5 — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) March 14, 2019

The Patakha Guddi of Bollywood is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming movie, Kalank. Besides star-studded Kalank, she is also busy with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Brahmastra. Kalank, a period-drama-film is Abhishek Verman directorial which stars Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha. The much-awaited movies of 2019, is all set to hit the theatres on April 17. From Alia Bhatt’s Kathak song to Kriti Sanon’s item number, Kalank is a promising movie which is set in 1945 in the pre-independence British era.

