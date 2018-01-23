Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt is having a great time with her friends in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. The actor, who was last seen in Karan Johar’s Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya opposite Varun Dhawan has taken some time off for her best friend’s wedding in Jodhpur and the various ceremonies, the diva is seen in her traditional best attire.

Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt, who has won millions of hearts across the nation because of her charm, phenomenal acting skills and versatility, is currently having a gala time at her best friend Kripa Mehta’s wedding in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. The Highway actress stole the show when she performed on Bollywood track Hawa Hawa on Kripa’s sangeet ceremony and the video, of course, went viral on social media as Alia was looking breathtakingly stunning in the perfect traditional avatar. The actress wore a peach and golden coloured lehenga in which she was looking like a doll.

The actress who is currently gearing up for her forthcoming films Gully Boy, co-starring Ranveer Singh and Brahmastra featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor, is having a blast at her best friend’s wedding. She is enjoying all the ceremony’s and is obviously in her traditional best. Alia took to her Instagram account to share some dazzling pictures and we can’t stop admiring her. Alia Bhatt was also extremely overwhelmed to receive so much love from her fans. In her latest Twitter post, she thanked everyone and wrote: “Wonder what I’ve done to deserve this sudden burst of love! Not complaining just very very touched! Thank you for all the constant love I love you guys tooooooo much.” Let’s have a look at the best pictures from the wedding:

Alia Bhatt is looking like a dream in this shimmery silver lehenga with a stylish pair of earrings with hair tied. Her million dollar smile is what is making her look the prettiest!

Classy Alia Bhatt with the gorgeous bride. The two best friends look adorable as they pose for the camera post-Kripa’s wedding!

The peach and golden lehenga which Alia Bhatt is wearing is to die for! With no jewellery and minimal make-up, Alia teaches us how to be a head-turner!

Alia Bhatt shakes a leg on Bollywood track Hawa Hawa at her best friend’s sangeet ceremony!

Alia Bhatt is rocking it in a yellow suit with shades and a cute pair of earrings while hugging her best friend!