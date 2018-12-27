Alia Bhatt Instagram photos: Raazi actor Alia Bhatt has hardly left the fashion experts unimpressed with her fashionable outings. Time and again, she can be seen acing her wardrobe style sense with utmost grace and elegant. Now, she nailed her airport fashion sense in a simple and comfortable floral pant suit.

Alia Bhatt Instagram photos: Alia Bhatt’s sartorial wardrobe choices have always been applauding. Be it her floral gowns or casual tees, she has always managed to flaunt her style sense at her best. Several times, her fashionable attires had successfully been entered into a trendsetting category. This time too, at the airport, she keeps it simple yet stylish. She can be seen walking in style in a comfortable blue and cream floral pantsuit. She kept her makeup non-glamorous and is successfully setting some major fashion goals.

She tied her hair in a ponytail which made her overall appearance even more flawless. Her beige coloured stilletos rounded off her whole appearance. She gets bonus points for her graceful smile. Seemingly, she got dressed up for a sleep.

Recently, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share her Christmas celebration pictures. She enjoyed her Christmas day at her home.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt had been featured in Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji and is being bankrolled by ace filmmaker Karan Johar under Dharma Productions. She is already busy shooting for Abhishek Verma’s period drama Kalank.

