Alia Bhatt Instagram photos: Alia Bhatt's recent photographs are a proof that she can pull off an attire at any time. She looks beautiful in a white and black combo. But what is grabbing everyones' attention is the neon jacket which she wore it with style and grace.

Alia Bhatt Instagram photos: Alia Bhatt who has wrapped up Kalank is busy in recording a song at a studio. On January 21, 2019, she was papped by the shutterbugs outside a dubbing studio. She looks as usual beautiful in her choice of outfit. In the latest photographs, she can be seen wearing white printed shirt with black plazzos. The white printed top reads as ‘No photos’. Seems like she was no in a mood to get clicked but being a celebrity she can’t escape the media glares. She matched her outfit with a green coloured neon jacket.

Subtle make-up and minimal accessories perfectly complemented her overall appearance. The actor looks gorgeous in the outfit as she steps out of the studio. Again, she can be seen nailing comfortable and casual appearance.

Alia Bhatt has always left everyone awestruck with her sartorial choices. Whether her shimmery gowns or casuals her outfits are considered as trendsetting. Check out her more photographs.

Alia Bhatt recently made headlines for her rumoured relationship with Ranbir Kapoor. Speculation is rife that the couple might exchange their wedding vows this year. However, the couple hasn’t confirmed anything regarding this. In fact, in an interview to a leading daily, Ranbir Kapoor said that presently he is not planning anything about a wedding.

On the work front, she was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s project Raazi. A few days back, she finished a multi-starrer film Kalank which also stars Varun Dhawan. She will be next seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy along with Ranveer Singh.

