Alia Bhatt Instagram photos: Raazi actor Alia Bhatt looks uber stylish at the Mumbai airport with her mother Soni Razdan. The celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani has shared a photograph in which she is no less than a stylish chic. She was accompanied with her mother Soni Razdan who equally looks beautiful with her daughter.

Alia Bhatt Instagram photos: Alia Bhatt is one actor in Bollywood industry whose sartorial choices are always considered as uber-stylish. From her ripped denim to shimmery off-shoulder evening gowns, he has always upped her fashion sense whenever she has stepped out. On Jan 6 Sunday, when paparazzi clicked her with mother Soni Razdan at Mumbai airport, it was no different. She has gone a notch higher in setting new fashion goals.

She looks simple in a white top and denim. But what is eye-catching is a floral yellow cape which she carried it with her whole appearance with utmost grace. The white sneakers turned out to be a perfect combination for the whole appearance. Soni Razdan who was accompanying her daughter Alia Bhatt also looks equally uber-stylish in a black and white combination.

The mother-daughter duo can be seen giving some major relationship goals as they walked hand-in-hand. The paparazzi clicked them as soon as they spotted them together. Both of them get bonus points for their million dollar smile. The celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani has shared a photograph on his Instagram handle.

Check out her more stylish photographs from her photoshoots.

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt is swinging high. After a box-office hit Raazi, she is all set to feature in a multi-starrer-Kalank and Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy.

