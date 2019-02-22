Bollywood beauty Alia Bhatt is currently having gala time at her best friend's wedding function and fans are in awe! The diva looks mesmerising in all the photos and videos, giving us major bridesmaid goals. With her bright and beautiful ethnic attires to that charming smile, she is sure to melt your heart away. Well, here are some of the cute moments captured in the camera from her friend's wedding.

The young diva of Bollywood is known for her posts on social media, which certainly makes her social media personality

Alia Bhatt is one of the cutest Bollywood stars who has the capability to instantly make you smile in just a glance of her. The diva is a perfect combination of hotness, cuteness, sweetness and beauty and is hugely admired by Indian youth. Born with talent in veins, the actor has given some splendid performances to the Indian Film industry and the recent one is Gully Boy. Always in buff, the actor is this time hogging headlines for her candid photos from her best friend’s haldi ceremony.

If you are a hardcore Alia Bhatt fan , you must remember the last time she rocked the bridesmaid look when one of her friends got married. Once again, giving us major bridesmaid goals, Alia Bhatt is fluttering hearts. The phenomenal actor is enjoying her BFF’s pre-wedding festivities these days and the Haldi ceremony photos are sure to take your heart away.

Alia Bhatt’s friend Devika Advani is getting married to Varun Jain and bridesmaid Alia Bhatt can’t keep calm. The Instagram updates of the diva is proof of this. The actor took to her official Instagram account to share photos from the ceremony where she can be seen applying Haldi on her BFF’s face and she also posted a video later on where she can be seen jokingly doing the ritual on bridegroom Varun Jain.

Well, if the diva is slaying so beautifully at other’s wedding festivities, we wonder how royal she would look at her own!

Take a look at the video from the function!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More