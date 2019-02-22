Alia Bhatt is one of the cutest Bollywood stars who has the capability to instantly make you smile in just a glance of her. The diva is a perfect combination of hotness, cuteness, sweetness and beauty and is hugely admired by Indian youth. Born with talent in veins, the actor has given some splendid performances to the Indian Film industry and the recent one is Gully Boy. Always in buff, the actor is this time hogging headlines for her candid photos from her best friend’s haldi ceremony.
If you are a hardcore Alia Bhatt fan , you must remember the last time she rocked the bridesmaid look when one of her friends got married. Once again, giving us major bridesmaid goals, Alia Bhatt is fluttering hearts. The phenomenal actor is enjoying her BFF’s pre-wedding festivities these days and the Haldi ceremony photos are sure to take your heart away.
Alia Bhatt’s friend Devika Advani is getting married to Varun Jain and bridesmaid Alia Bhatt can’t keep calm. The Instagram updates of the diva is proof of this. The actor took to her official Instagram account to share photos from the ceremony where she can be seen applying Haldi on her BFF’s face and she also posted a video later on where she can be seen jokingly doing the ritual on bridegroom Varun Jain.
Well, if the diva is slaying so beautifully at other’s wedding festivities, we wonder how royal she would look at her own!
Take a look at the video from the function!
