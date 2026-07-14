Alia Bhatt Joins Tumbbad 2, To Star Alongside Sohum Shah And Nawazuddin Siddiqui; Release Date Announced

Alia Bhatt’s golden phase in her career is not seeming to slow anytime soon. The Alpha star who became the first female lead in YRF’s action thriller franchise has bagged another big movie under her belt.

Actor-producer Sohum Shah took Instagram by storm when he announced that Alia Bhatt had joined the Tumbbad franchise. He announced it with a post on Instagram captioned:







“A new chapter unfolds. Welcome to #Tumbbad2, @aliaabhatt #PralayAayega.”. To make things even better, the makers have officially locked in a theatrical release date.

What role will Alia Bhatt play in Tumbbad 2?

Though the specifics of the story remain under lock and key, according to industry reports, Alia Bhatt is not merely making a fleeting appearance. The actress’ part is said to be an important one that is critical to the unfolding of the sequel’s storyline.

This film is a significant turning point in Alia’s career, as she makes her maiden entry into the realm of horror in her 14 years in the business.

Who else is part of the heavyweight ensemble cast?

Alia has made her way into an extremely powerful ensemble of actors. According to reports, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is playing the lead role of Pandurang for which he was cast before Alia Bhatt was announced as part of the project. Nawazuddin Sidiqui brings in a lot of drama for the upcoming movie because of the great actor that he is. The movie is being produced by Sohum Shah Films and Pen Studios together. This will be their third project with Alia Bhatt after “Gangubai Kathiawadi” and “RRR”.

When is the official release date for Tumbbad 2?

The much-awaited sequel in the Tumbbad franchise has finally found itself an official release date. If everything stays as per plans, the film will see the theatres on 3rd December 2027.

If you have followed the first part of the movie, you know that even though the movie was not a box-office success, it went on to eventually find a cult audience. In its theatrical re-release in September 2024, it broke all records to become the biggest re-release in Bollywood ever.

Who is directing the Tumbbad sequel?

In the back end of things, there is a huge changeover happening. The brains behind the 2018 film, Rahi Anil Barve, has gracefully taken his leave of the franchise.

It has now been announced that the directorial seat for the Tumbbad 2 has been transferred to Adesh Prasad, who has worked alongside Rahi as the co-writer and co-director in the original film. Fans can be sure that the atmosphere in Tumbbad 2 will be just as chilling and wetly oppressive as the first one.

ALSO READ: Who Was the Original Owner of Mannat? The Story Behind Shah Rukh Khan’s Iconic Home, Its Purchase, Heritage Status, Worth, And Supreme Court Row