Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar share a deep and emotional bond beyond professional space and that is not hidden from anybody. Be it launching her in Bollywood with the film Student of the year to acting as her mentor ever since the duo is inseparable. As an ode to their friendship, Karan and Alia have featured on the cover of February issue of a fashion magazine and they look spectacular together.

On the cover of the magazine, Alia looks stunning in an off-shoulder Louis Vuitton dress paired with minimal jewellery and dewy makeup. Meanwhile, Karan is complementing her perfectly in a powder blue blazer with white shirt and matching pants. Sharing the cover on his official Instagram account, Karan wrote ‘ With my baby girl on my baby’s birthday’, while Alia called him his brilliant friend.

February, Ferrante, Friendship—presenting our cover stars @aliaabhatt and @karanjohar who embody modern-day BFFs, for an issue that draws from Neapolitan author, Elena Ferrante's fantastic and feminist world. A coming-together of the old with the new, the February issue is an ode to the many forms and faces of friendship, full of good vibes and lots of love.

Filmmaker Karan Johar has time and again expressed his adoration for Alia Bhatt. After the blockbuster success of Raazi, the filmmaker-actor duo will be seen working together again in upcoming films like Brahmastra, Kalank and Takht.

In Brahmastra, Alia will be seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan while the actor will share the screen space with actors like Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha and Varun Dhawan in Kalank. For Takht, Karan will be seen donning the director’s hat and the film will hit the theatrical screens in 2020. The film also stars Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

साइड लुक ☂️

रेडियो लुक💫

