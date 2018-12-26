Bollywood stunner Alia Bhatt, who will soon be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, has been winning the Internet with her stunning photos and adorable videos. In a recent video posted by one of Alia Bhatt's fan pages on photo-sharing app Instagram, the Raazi star looks stunning and sexy in a pink top with blue denim jeans.

Bollywood stunner Alia Bhatt, who will soon be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, has been winning the Internet with her stunning photos and adorable videos. In a recent video posted by one of Alia Bhatt’s fan pages on photo-sharing app Instagram, the Raazi star looks stunning and sexy in a pink top with blue denim jeans. Alia Bhatt is one of the most sensational Bollywood actors who is best known for her phenomenal acting skills and versatility.

Alia Bhatt is one of the youngest Bollywood actresses who has achieved so much in such little time and given some path-breaking performances in films like Highway, Udta Punjab, Raazi, among many others. She made her Bollywood debut in Student of The Year and has had an amazing career graph since then. Alia Bhatt was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s historic drama Raazi and will be next seen in Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Brahmastra which is being helmed by Ayan Mukerji.

Alia Bhatt has been grabbing all headlines due to her alleged relationship with Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor. She will also be seen in Gully Boy opposite Ranveer Singh.

