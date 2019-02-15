Alia Bhatt killing it in a white dress and yellow heels: Alia Bhatt always makes her fans go crazy by dropping her excessively hot photos on her social media handles. Now the hustle is created due to her stylist Ami Patel who dropped Alia's photo on her Instagram account.

Alia Bhatt killing it in a white dress, spiced up her attire with yellow heels

Alia Bhatt, one of the most famous and established names of Bollywood. She made her acting debut with the movie Student Of The Year directed by Karan Johar, apart from that she has given many outstanding performances. She is one of the most versatile actors of Bollywood. She is also loved by many for her sweet and simple dressing sense which makes her look breath-taking at the same time. Alia Bhatt is a fashion icon and a trendsetter, she recently made everyone go crazy with spicing up her monotone outfit.

Ami Patel, who is a celebrity stylist shared a breath-taking photo of Alia Bhatt on her Instagram in which she is spotted donning a Michael Kors pleated white dress. Alia spiced up her outfit with a pair of bright yellow block heels and it is simply adorable. The diva had complemented her attire with loose curls. Take a look at her hot pictures here:

On the work front, Alia has been in the limelight because of her movie Gully Boy which released yesterday on 14th of February. Gully Boy is directed by Zoya Akhtar and Ranveer Singh is the male lead in the film. Apart from this, she will share her screen space with Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit and Varun Dhawan in a period film Kalank which will be directed by Abhishek Verman’s.

Alia Bhatt’s first movie with her boyfriend and Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor will release in the month of December. The couple will be seen in Brahmastra which will be directed by Ayan Mukherjee and will star Amitabh Bachchan also.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More