Since its release on February 25, 2022, Alia Bhatt’s film Gangubai Kathiawadi has been breaking box office records. Alia shared the film’s poster on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, revealing that it has now become Netflix’s top non-English film worldwide. Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, and Ajay Devgn also star in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed film.

Gangubai Kathiawadi has surpassed all other non-English films on Netflix in less than a week. The film has been viewed for 13.81 million hours in 25 countries around the world, including Canada, the United Kingdom, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, and the United Arab Emirates.

On their Instagram Stories, Alia and her mother Soni Razdan announced Gangubai Kathiawadi’s latest milestone. The story follows Gangu (Alia), who was sold into a brothel in Mumbai’s Kamathipura, and is based on S Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai.