Alia Bhatt, who will be seen in the forthcoming film Gully Boy, has a fan of hers who is a replicate of the former. Her upcoming film Gully Boy is slated to be released on February 14 and will feature Ranveer Singh opposite her. Check out this video of Alia Bhatt's duplicate doing her paradigmatic Gully Boy scene. Post Gully Boy, Alia Bhat will be seen in films like Kalank, Brahmastra and Takht.

Although we have witnessed numerous celeb look-alikes in former times, nothing can outplay this damsel who bears the same front as that of the Gully Boy actor Alia Bhatt. In extension to her striking resemblance with the actor, Sanaya enacts with the exact same spirit. Not long ago, the latter took to her Instagram handle to post a mind-boggling video of her personating Bhatt in a video from the impending film Gully Boy. Be it her manner of executing the act, or her style of draping the scarf around her head, she nailed the video with her precise on-point expressions. We bet everyone who watches this video will be dumbfounded and will fail to differentiate between her and Alia. This girl from Uttarakhand in the video recreated Alia Bhatt’s scene from Gully Boy has left the fans awestruck. Sanaya Ashu, an exact lookalike of Alia Bhatt, has made the fans doubt their eyes as they witnessed the uncanny resemblance between the two.

So without a minute wasted, here, watch the video below:

We wonder how Alia will react to this video when she witnesses it. She is sure to get baffled looking at her xerox copy or maybe she will share it on her social media account and return the love to this Alia look alike.

We took to the Instagram account of the duo to share with you the miraculous resemblance.

