One of the youngest success story of Bollywood, Alia Bhatt never fails to astonish her fans with her elegant fashion statement. Time and again she has proved why she is one the most loved Bollywood actors. Be it the sexy modern look in a little black dress or a desi girl look in an Indian attire, Alia rocks it all! We get you the best of her desi looks in these stunning photos. Alia Bhatt gained a lot of back-patting for her last movie Raazi. The talented and versatile actor Alia grabbed a lot of limelight for her phenomenal performance in Raazi. She also flaunted the desi girl looks like a boss in the movie.
Although Alia has a lot of films in her kitty, Alia has been grabbing in the headlines for her alleged relationship with Ranbir Kapoor. The truth is unknown but what we see is a beautiful glow on her face that comes in along with butterflies in stomach.
Alia Bhatt rose the temperature when she opted the look of bridesmaid in her best friend’s marriage. The gorgeous lady gave us major Bridesmaid goals with extremely lit outfits. The beautiful twirl of Alia in the shimmery silver lehnga was a sight to behold.
Being one of the youngest actors of Bollywood, Alia inspires the youngsters more than anyone else. The basic ethnic looks she manages to flaunt are what can be found in every girl’s wardrobe.
These beautiful donned desi looks with lingering elegance of this glam girl are unmissible.
Alia very well knows how to play it well with fashion and add all the glam to it. One thing to learn from her styling is that accessories should be used generously when required and the proprtion should be elegnat enought to awestruck people in one hair-flip.
On the work front, the beautiful diva will be soon seen in three upcoming movies titled Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor, Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh and in Kalank starring Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit. Seems the Alia Bhatt fans are going to get a lot more surprises in the coming year. Alia has also teamed up with Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor for the multi-starrer movie Takht which is slated to release in 2020.