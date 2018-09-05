The cuteness quotient of Bollywood, Alia Bhatt is one of those actors in Bollywood who carry the ethnicity with utmost grace. Alia mesmerised her fans with her subtle yet elegant desi looks in her last movie Raazi which was a major hit at the box-office. These amazing Indian looks carried by Alia will give you major ethnic goals. Scroll down!

Get mesmerised by the beautiful desi version of Alia Bhatt

One of the youngest success story of Bollywood, Alia Bhatt never fails to astonish her fans with her elegant fashion statement. Time and again she has proved why she is one the most loved Bollywood actors. Be it the sexy modern look in a little black dress or a desi girl look in an Indian attire, Alia rocks it all! We get you the best of her desi looks in these stunning photos. Alia Bhatt gained a lot of back-patting for her last movie Raazi. The talented and versatile actor Alia grabbed a lot of limelight for her phenomenal performance in Raazi. She also flaunted the desi girl looks like a boss in the movie.

पलट ✨ A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Jun 28, 2018 at 5:15am PDT

Although Alia has a lot of films in her kitty, Alia has been grabbing in the headlines for her alleged relationship with Ranbir Kapoor. The truth is unknown but what we see is a beautiful glow on her face that comes in along with butterflies in stomach.

rise to conquer ✨🌻 A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on May 7, 2018 at 8:14pm PDT

Alia Bhatt rose the temperature when she opted the look of bridesmaid in her best friend’s marriage. The gorgeous lady gave us major Bridesmaid goals with extremely lit outfits. The beautiful twirl of Alia in the shimmery silver lehnga was a sight to behold.

Being one of the youngest actors of Bollywood, Alia inspires the youngsters more than anyone else. The basic ethnic looks she manages to flaunt are what can be found in every girl’s wardrobe.

playing dress up for life 🙌 A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Nov 13, 2017 at 6:35pm PST

Favourite 💙 A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Oct 20, 2017 at 2:54am PDT

These beautiful donned desi looks with lingering elegance of this glam girl are unmissible.

Wedding bells! A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Dec 15, 2016 at 10:09am PST

🍃 A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on May 9, 2018 at 3:09am PDT

Alia very well knows how to play it well with fashion and add all the glam to it. One thing to learn from her styling is that accessories should be used generously when required and the proprtion should be elegnat enought to awestruck people in one hair-flip.

A post shared by Alia Bhatt official (@aliabhattoficial) on Sep 2, 2018 at 1:57am PDT

On the work front, the beautiful diva will be soon seen in three upcoming movies titled Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor, Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh and in Kalank starring Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit. Seems the Alia Bhatt fans are going to get a lot more surprises in the coming year. Alia has also teamed up with Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor for the multi-starrer movie Takht which is slated to release in 2020.

