Alia Bhatt’s stunning outfits have always been a head-turner. At her cousin Sakshi Bhatt’s reception too, it was no different. She looked beautiful as she walked in a traditional. With utmost grace and attitude, she makes sure to amp her style statement in a white lehenga with sequins all over. The spaghetti sleeved choli matched her overall appearance. With dewy makeup and a pair of golden and pearl chandbali earrings in minimal accessories with a matching clutch worked for the day.

Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Sakshi Bhatt’s wedding reception was a grand affair. From Amitabh-Jaya Bachchan, Bipasha-Karan, Rekha to Shraddha Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Kartik Aryan graced the wedding. Actresses were dressed in traditionals and actors made sure to attend the reception in pantsuit. The social media is flooded with several photographs from the reception. Check out the glimpses from the wedding reception.

Sakshi Bhatt tied the knot with her long-term boyfriend Mazahir, recently. She looked beautiful as ever during their wedding reception in Mumbai. The wedding was a private affair while the whos and who of Bollywood attended the wedding reception.

